Woman wakes up to horror scenario after noticing weight on chest: 'Don't move'

A woman in Brisbane, Australia, woke to find a 2.5-meter carpet python resting on her body during the early hours of Monday morning, reported the BBC.

What happened?

Rachel Bloor was drowsy when she noticed something weighty pressing against her torso. Assuming it was her dog, she extended her hand to stroke it, only to touch cold, serpentine skin.

After her partner flipped on the light, her suspicions were confirmed.

"Oh baby. Don't move. There's like a 2.5m python on you," he said, per the BBC.

Bloor's first concern was removing her dogs from the room. She feared her Dalmatian might attack the snake if it spotted the reptile, creating a chaotic situation.

Once the dogs were safely outside, she carefully maneuvered out from beneath the blankets. The snake, which poses no venom threat, had slipped in through gaps in her window covering and settled on the mattress. Part of the snake's body still hung outside.

Bloor, who spent her childhood on rural property with regular snake sightings, stayed calm throughout. She carefully fed the python back through the window, and everyone escaped the ordeal without injury.

"I think if you're calm, they're calm," she said, per the BBC.

Why are human-wildlife interactions concerning?

Meetings like this one are becoming more frequent as urban areas spread into territories where wildlife has resided for generations. When housing developments encroach on wild spaces, animals like carpet pythons lose shelter and food sources, driving them toward human homes.

Rising temperatures can also alter animal behavior, lengthening their active periods and making unexpected encounters more likely.

These situations create risks for people and animals alike. Frightened humans may injure snakes out of panic, and household pets can hurt or be hurt by wildlife they stumble upon.

What can you do to coexist with wildlife?

If you live in an area with wildlife, check your home for openings in windows, doors, and foundations where animals could enter. Keeping outdoor spaces clear of debris removes hiding spots that draw snakes and the rodents they hunt.

When you encounter wildlife, stay calm and give the animal room to leave on its own. Many species, including carpet pythons, pose no threat to humans when left alone.

Supporting local habitat protection efforts also makes a difference. When wildlife have enough space and food in their own territories, they're less likely to seek shelter in yours.

