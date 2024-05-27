Map shows major Texas lakes reawaken following years-long drought: 'Use water right, and have water left'

"The snowpack last year combined with the conservation efforts of Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley residents means that our reservoirs are full."

Residents of Wichita Falls, Texas, celebrated a new record this past week: the return of healthy water levels to the lakes in their area.

The combined water levels of Lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo have been below 70% since September 2022, but on May 20, they were measured at 74%, News Channel 6 reported along with maps of the lakes. While this doesn't mean that all water usage restrictions can be removed, it's still cause for hope.

Low water levels and drought have become an increasing threat around the world in recent years. In the southwestern United States, for example, years of decreased annual precipitation have led officials to categorize its current situation as an "emerging megadrought."

According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people are affected by drought every year, with 700 million at risk of being displaced because of drought by 2030.

That's why examples like Wichita Falls, where the lakes serve as both commercial and drinking water sources for residents, are so important. They can serve as both a data point and a model of conservation success for continued water restoration efforts. Similar success stories have been recorded at California's Lake Berryessa and in Utah Lake.

"The snowpack last year combined with the conservation efforts of Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley residents means that our reservoirs are full," explained Wade Tuft, director of the Utah Lake Water Users Association, to ABC4.

Even for those lucky enough to live somewhere with steady precipitation, it's important to work to conserve water on a daily basis. Drought is affected by global heating and other factors like changing weather patterns, and oftentimes these intense dry spells act as a self-reinforcing vicious cycle that just leads to more drought.

Luckily, there are steps we can all take to reduce water use. For example, something as simple as shutting off the tap while brushing your teeth can save 8 gallons of water a day, according to the EPA.

If you live somewhere with a yard, switching from water-guzzling grass to a native plant lawn could cut your water bill by up to an estimated 30%. Better yet, installing a rain barrel can capture and store rainwater for use in the yard for no cost at all. Natural solutions are generally less expensive to maintain as well — a true win-win.

So, as one Wichita Falls official said, "Use water right, and have water left."

