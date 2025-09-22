Experts stunned as beloved bird returns to skies after 600-year absence: 'A poetic reminder'

A bird once thought lost to Britain's skies is making a remarkable return, per the BBC — and conservationists say it could be a sign of hope for the future of local ecosystems.

The white stork, a species that disappeared from the U.K. as a breeding bird more than 600 years ago due to hunting and habitat loss, has just had its most successful breeding year yet thanks to the White Stork Project. At Cotswold Wildlife Park in Oxfordshire, keepers reared 48 chicks this season — a record since the park launched its breeding program in 2016.

The project, a collaboration between conservation groups and private landowners, aims to reestablish a wild, sustainable stork population across Southern England. More than 200 young storks have already been released in Sussex, where they are fitted with trackers to follow their migration routes into Europe and Africa.

Jamie Craig, curator at Cotswold Wildlife Park, explained that breeding success depends heavily on attentive care during nesting season. "After approximately 35 days, the chicks will hatch and the keepers then assume the role of 'fairy godmother' to the chicks and the adults," Craig said. Once the birds are strong enough, they are released into the wild in the hope that they will return to Britain as mature adults and begin nesting in the countryside once more.

This resurgence is more than symbolic. White storks are not only culturally significant — often associated with luck and renewal — but they also play a role in maintaining ecological balance by controlling insect and small animal populations. Their return suggests that conservation partnerships and habitat restoration can help repair centuries of environmental loss.

Similar stories have given conservationists reason for optimism, from the return of bison to European grasslands to successful rewilding efforts that have helped pollinators rebound in parts of the U.S. Each of these wins highlights how human intervention can restore balance to struggling ecosystems.

Reactions to the stork news have been overwhelmingly positive.

"We are all hoping for the first Cotswold storks to return to England and become a permanent breeding fixture," Craig told the BBC.

"Their return will not only be about returning a species once lost, but also a poetic reminder of the bond between humanity and the natural world," Lucas Ruzo, the chief executive of Citizen Zoo, told the Guardian.

