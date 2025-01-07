Officials celebrate after ingenious solution saves reintroduction efforts of endangered species: 'Out-of-the-box-thinking'

A group of Australian conservationists set up a fence to protect a reintroduced species while innovating to ensure other nearby species can still thrive.

Endangered eastern quolls, a medium-sized marsupial, were recently reintroduced to Australia. Nineteen were released into a fenced-in area within the Botanic Gardens in Booderee National Park. This is the third reintroduction attempt in Australia, following failed attempts in 2018 and 2019. But this is the first attempt utilizing a fence.

The fence is necessary to protect the endangered quolls from foxes and works wonderfully. But the conservationists' species-saving efforts didn't begin and end there.

Before they built the fence, they realized this would create an issue for the Eastern long-necked turtles inhabiting the same area. These turtles move between Lake Windermere outside the fence and the enclosed 84 hectares inside the fence. The fence would block them from their vital water source.

AJ Van Oploo, an Aboriginal ranger in the park, explained to The Guardian, "We're reintroducing a species, but we don't want to take out another. It had to be fixed."

The conservationists had to devise a solution that protected both the quolls and turtles. The solution ended up being nine bathtub-like tunnels beneath the fence. Van Oploo said, "It's out-of-the-box thinking." These freshwater tunnels allow turtles to dive under the fence and move between the areas freely.

Nick Dexter, the conservation manager at Booderee National Park, told The Guardian about the tunnels' success: "[The turtles] do seem to be finding them on their own now, but we patrol the fence regularly and if we see a turtle we'll take it to the nearest tunnel." So far, foxes don't go near them.

This situation exemplifies how precarious and complex wildlife ecosystems are. Without the careful attention the conversationalists pay to these habitats, the world could lose unique species.

It's easy for people to think the extinction of a random critter in Australia won't impact them. But every species plays a vital role in its ecosystem. Losing just one species can cause a massive ripple effect. Healthy and robust biodiversity in the world is essential for human life.

A biodiverse ecosystem is more resilient and adaptable. We need various flora and fauna for a reliable food supply, medicine production, soil fertility, and more. The extinction of any one species could disrupt those things in unforeseeable ways.

These Australian conservationists are not only protecting the turtles and quolls — they're protecting the planet and human species. Rob Brewster, World Wide Fund For Nature Australia's rewilding manager, explained to The Guardian, "Sometimes our actions to protect one species can have unintended consequences for others."

Luckily, we don't have to find out what happens if we lose these quolls or turtles right now. And it's all thanks to the laudable and ingenious efforts of these conservationists.

