"I hope that something is done … so they can survive on their own."

A species once considered the symbol of good fortune in Danish folklore is luckily seeing a resurgence in Denmark.

The formerly locally extinct white stork population hit a promising milestone of nestlings in 2025, Reuters reported.

According to Storks Denmark, an organization committed to the species' conservation, 33 stork nestlings were born, up 15 from last year, emulating population numbers not seen since the 1980s.

Denmark had a drastic decline in the white stork population during the 20th century due to agricultural growth and loss of wetlands, essentially eliminating the species' habitat. Thanks to local conservation efforts and changing weather patterns, the country has hope of recovering the iconic bird.

With the rapid overheating of our planet, the flocks are not migrating all the way to South Africa, instead flying to Spain for winter. While this change is a worrying trend for the European climate overall, it is ironically a factor that makes the rehabilitation of Denmark's white storks feasible. The shorter migration makes survival of the species more likely.

Denmark's Natural History Museum lends a hand in conservation strategies by tagging nestlings with GPS trackers so they can further understand the species' migration patterns over time.

Experts often cite habitat loss among the many major factors of regional population decline and possible extinction. However, strategies like the ones employed by Storks Denmark have brought hope to vulnerable animal populations.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Spanish marbled duck population has quadrupled in recent years thanks to land stewardship agreements, according to the European Commission.

In Denmark, residents are buying stork nests to facilitate population growth, even leaving out supplemental food like chicken and fish to feed the storks' young.

Grethe Mortensen is one such nest owner, and she is hopeful that these efforts will continue to drive the white stork's resurgence.

"I want them to keep coming here to Denmark ... and I hope that something is done for the storks so they can survive on their own," she told Reuters.

