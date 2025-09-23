Authorities make shocking discovery at highway checkpoint: 'A serious offense'

Three individuals have been taken into custody.

The Pune Forest Department in India recently busted a group of individuals smuggling a scarce, highly sought-after substance.

While one may assume gold, diamonds, or some other widely appreciated material was seized, what was actually found was two kilograms of ambergris, often known as whale vomit.

What's happening?

According to The Bridge Chronicle, the findings were secured on August 21 and were worth ₹2 crore, or over $225,000.

"[Ambergris] is classified as a protected item under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making its possession or trade a serious offense," reported The Bridge Chronicle.

Why is the ambergris seizure concerning?

Ambergris is a material that can be obtained from sperm whales without harming them, such as when it washes up on a beach. Still, the dark history of whaling around the world shows how humans will harm and exploit these animals for their own needs.

Though commonly known as 'whale vomit', according to the Natural History Museum, there is debate as to where exactly ambergris comes from. It is known to be created in the sperm whale's intestines, but where it exits is debated.

Despite its bodily origins, this substance has been used by humans for an estimated century. Most prominently, ambergris is used in luxury perfumes.

While it may seem outrageous to use whale waste in sellable goods, the exploitation of animals for consumerism is a tale as old as time. A recent crackdown in a Southern California mail facility found rare protected turtles being illegally exported, and some of the turtles were squished or killed in the smuggling process.

What's being done about wildlife exploitation?

Following the ambergris seizure in Pune, three individuals have been taken into custody for the crime and are being questioned, and another suspect remains at large.

Though obtaining ambergris is legal in some countries, Whale and Dolphin Observation USA states, "Trade in whale products or byproducts of any kind perpetuates the notion of whales as a commodity, with their parts to be consumed or used in some way by humans."

Richard Sabin, Principal Curator of Mammals at the Natural History Museum, proposes solutions to the perfume industry's ongoing exploitation of whales.

"Synthetic alternatives to ambergris do exist and the use of these should be encouraged. This would prevent whales being viewed in any way as a resource that humans can exploit," said Sabin, per the Natural History Museum.

To do your part in protecting wildlife, consider using your purchasing power to support businesses that adopt cruelty-free approaches to their products.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.