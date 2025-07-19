Scientists make alarming discovery about once-thriving whale population: 'We were very concerned'

Australia's southern right whale population took a heavy hit from whaling in the 1800s, but showed signs of recovering starting in the 1970s. However, a new study shows that their numbers are once again dropping due to human activities and rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

Researchers from the University of Tasmania reported that when whaling of the species was banned, only a few hundred individuals survived worldwide. And while they've made a comeback in the past 50 years, the team observed that their numbers are declining, even below pre-whaling levels, according to a university news release.

Anne Grundlehner, a postgraduate researcher of biological sciences at UTas and lead author of the study, which was published in Global Change Biology, said that "The southwest coast of Australia hosts one of the world's few southern right whale populations that appeared to recover well after whaling." But after noticing declining birth rates in southern right whales in other areas, the team knew it was important to see how Australia's population was faring.

"We analyzed 49 years of aerial survey data from 1976 to 2024 stretching across more than 2,000 kilometers of coastline, available from long-term monitoring efforts initiated by the late John Bannister," she explained. "And we were very concerned to find not only slowed growth in births in this population, but an actual halt and what looks like the onset of a decline."

Why are declining southern right whale populations concerning?

Every year, southern right whales migrate to the coastal waters of Australia, New Zealand, South America, and South Africa in search of a safe place for females to give birth and nurse their calves.

Starting in 2016, the researchers observed a decline in birth rates and a decrease in the number of whales visiting the Australian coast. Since the species is listed as endangered, researchers say that finding the cause of its declining numbers will help inform conservation efforts.

Grundlehner noted that the warming climate and human activities are likely making the ecosystems less healthy and able to support large whale populations.

Protecting southern right whales is crucial for maintaining healthy marine ecosystems, as these animals act as "ecosystem engineers" by redistributing nutrients and supporting a healthy food web, according to Greenpeace.

According to the nonprofit Whale and Dolphin Conservation, the gentle giants also benefit humans, as they provide essential nutrients that phytoplankton require. These microscopic plants produce at least half of the oxygen humans need for survival and store 33 to 55 billion tons of carbon each year, according to a study published in Photosynthesis Research.

What's being done to save the whales?

Scientists noted that further research into the causes of the drastic population decline will highlight the path forward to protect the remaining whales. However, the team acknowledged that even if their numbers increase for a time, that doesn't necessarily guarantee a full recovery. But off the coast of Massachusetts, right whale populations are doing much better, a promising sign for whales elsewhere.

A federal appeals court in Massachusetts reinstituted lobster fishing limits, which means whales are much less likely to become entangled in buoy lines, which can injure or kill them. The first right whale calf recently gave birth off the Massachusetts coast, and 98 individuals have been spotted after returning from their winter migration.

If you'd like to support conservation efforts, consider donating to wildlife organizations and nonprofits. Using less plastic and doing our best to reduce planet-warming pollution can also go a long way in protecting whales.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.