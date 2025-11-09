Fisherman captures stunning video as elusive creature emerges from depths: 'Beautiful'

A group of Thai fishermen was treated to an extraordinarily rare sight of a huge but harmless endangered marine species.

The Miami Herald reported that a group of fishermen was fishing near the marine protected area by the Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park when a huge shape passed under the boat. The excited anglers who took the footage can be heard cheering and whooping as the large fish swims by harmlessly. The white speckled coloring on its gray body was a dead giveaway for the endangered and elusive whale shark.

At up to 60 feet in length, the whale shark is the world's largest fish. Whale sharks feed on plankton and small fish, posing absolutely no danger to humans. They are found in most tropical waters and serve as an indicator species for the overall health of the ecosystem. To sustain such a vast size, these gentle giants have to consume 45 pounds of food every day. Like whales, they produce nutrient-dense waste that helps fertilize the ocean.

Unfortunately, whale sharks face several threats to their survival. Though they are subject to legal protections, lackluster enforcement still sees them hunted for their fins, meat, and oil, per the World Wildlife Fund. They are also the victims of bycatch, and warming seas threaten their food supply. Another difficulty with whale shark conservation is how little is actually known about them due to their rarity. As the Guardian noted, a whale shark birth has never been recorded.

With such an incredibly elusive creature, any footage is of considerable value for conservation research. Cameras, whether placed on a trail, surveyed from above, or just in the hands of local enthusiasts, are an invaluable tool for protecting species. Insights gained from videos allow officials to form more effective local conservation practices based on an accurate understanding of a species' needs and presence in a given area.

The social media post about the event attracted some supportive and excited comments from viewers.

"Beautiful," said one viewer.

"I'm excited for you," added another.

"I'm glad and thank you for sharing," said one comment.

