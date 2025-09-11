Wildlife photographer thrilled after capturing images of rare creatures returning from yearslong absence: 'Not seen for a long time'

A healthier ecosystem of the Kosi River in India paved the way for a family of otters returning to the landscape. Wildlife enthusiasts are fortunate to have caught a glimpse of the moment, thanks to renowned wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar.

"About five years ago, I had seen three otters in the Kosi River, and at that time, I had also recorded them on camera. But after that, these aquatic creatures were not seen for a long time. This time, when a whole family of more than six otters were seen together, I became really excited," Rajwar told ETV Bharat.

Experts have noted the significance of this sighting, as it occurs during a time of widespread biodiversity loss throughout the region. The Kosi River has faced major habitat changes as a result of pollution, most destructively brought on during the 2008 Kosi floods.

Additionally, overfishing, global warming, and poorly built infrastructure have led to declining fish populations. Without a key food source, the otters have flocked elsewhere. Indeed, the Eurasian otter, which for three decades was a vital part of Kashmir's ecosystem, virtually disappeared from the valley.

Furthermore, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has designated the otter as "near threatened," meaning sightings of them in areas where they were once sparse are hopeful.

Rehabilitation efforts for the river have taken place in India. In 2019, field efforts to identify key nursery habitats of native wildlife and a crackdown on illegal fishing were signs that a change to the health of the river could be underway.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Trail cameras and wildlife photographers, both having captured the species within the last year, are imperative to wildlife conservation. Not only do they allow humans to enjoy compelling, rare animals from a safe distance, but they also allow researchers to monitor a species' population. When faced with ecosystem degradation, many habitats benefit from the use of these cameras.

Dr. Saket Badola, director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, told ETV Bharat: "Otters are a big indicator of the health of any river system. Their appearance shows that the ecosystem of the Kosi River is healthy, and its water management is being done properly. It is a matter of happiness for both wildlife lovers and the administration."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.