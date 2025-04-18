Scientists sound the alarm after observing concerning shift in whale behavior: 'We need to figure that out'

Researchers say it's a warning sign we can't afford to ignore.

In the waters off California's Monterey Bay, some of the oceans' most iconic creatures have gone unusually silent — and researchers say it's a warning sign we can't afford to ignore.

Whale songs, long considered a symbol of marine beauty and mystique, are growing quieter than ever before. According to new research published in the journal PLOS One from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, that silence may signal a troubling disruption in the ocean's food web — one tied to extreme ocean heating events fueled by human pollution.

What's happening?

From 2015 to 2021, scientists used underwater microphones to monitor the vocalizations of blue, fin, and humpback whales along the Central California coast. During that time, a marine heat wave linked to the changing climate disrupted populations of krill, anchovies, and sardines — staple foods for these migrating giants.

The result? The whales sang less, often going silent when the prey was scarce. "Because they experience these very strong changes in their ecosystem in ways that we can perceive, they are good ecosystem sentinels," lead researcher and biological oceanographer at MBARI John Ryan explained, according to Bloomberg.

And when the prey bounced back — so did the songs. That pattern suggests that whale vocalizations could be a powerful, real-time signal of ocean health.

Why is this concerning?

Whales don't sing for entertainment — their calls are crucial signifiers for mating, feeding, and socializing. So, when their songs fade, it may be because they're too hungry to vocalize or have moved on in search of better feeding grounds.

The silence also points to broader issues. As oceans absorb 90% of excess heat from global warming, disruptions in the marine ecosystem are expected to become more common — threatening not only whales, but also the delicate balance of ocean life and the functions it serves in the world, including climate regulation.

"We can use sounds like whale song as a metric for understanding biodiversity and ocean health and if all those sounds go away, it lets us know that a change might be happening," said Vanessa ZoBell, a postdoctoral scholar at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"If they're seeking refuge in a new area that has more prey available, then we need to figure that out so we can protect those refuges," ZoBell explained.

What's being done about it?

Scientists are using machine learning and advanced audio tracking to monitor whale populations more closely — helping identify when and where whales are struggling so conservation efforts can target critical feeding grounds.

And while we can't stop marine heat waves overnight, we can lessen their intensity by reducing the pollution that's driving them. Supporting cleaner, less expensive energy options like solar and wind can help cool our oceans in the long run.

Individuals can also support ocean health by cutting down on single-use plastics, choosing sustainable seafood, and supporting conservation groups.

Because when the whales sing — we need to listen.

