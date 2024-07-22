Scientists sound alarm after observing worrisome behavior shift in world's most isolated whale species: 'No area of the world's oceans is untouched'

"The situation with [them] can serve as a cautionary tale."

A recent study on beaked whales showed that even the reclusive giants are negatively affected by a host of anthropogenic activities.

What's happening?

The paper, published in Royal Society Open Science in April, documented 14 human-caused threats to the cetaceans, which Phys.org dubbed "one of the least encountered mammals."

Climate change, including ocean acidification and marine heatwaves; plastic pollution; and whaling were among the dangers categorized as serious, intermediate, moderate, or unknown.

The study of "gray literature" was led by Laura Feyrer, a research scientist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Military sonar was listed as a serious threat to beaked whales, as it has caused fatal mass strandings in eight species across the globe, as Phys.org reported. Similarly classified risks include plastics, entanglement, and oil spills. The designation means at least one of the mammals has been killed by the threat.

"This pervasive reach of human influence, particularly plastics across a wildly large number of species, suggests that virtually no area of the world's oceans is untouched by human activity," Feyrer told Phys.org.

"The situation with beaked whales can serve as a cautionary tale as it suggests that no species is immune to anthropogenic impacts, irrespective of their remoteness or rarity."

Why are threats to beaked whales important?

The study stated these issues impact the migration, growth, reproduction, and survival of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other marine animals and organisms.

Beaked whales, which encompass 24 species, per the study, live in every ocean on Earth. The Ziphiidae family is the second-largest after, but their deep-sea living has kept them isolated from humans. Phys.org listed their "remote habitats and cryptic biology" as well.

Just as microplastics are everywhere, if these isolated beings are suffering injuries and death because of humans' pollution and use of dirty energy, it raises questions about the survival of animals — including humans — around the world.

As author Elizabeth Kolbert wrote in 2014, the planet is in the midst of a sixth mass extinction event that could cause the death of half of all living species over the next three generations.

What's being done about threats to beaked whales?

Feyrer said further study of beaked whales is necessary to understand their populations, health, and behavior, which would help develop "effective conservation strategies." She also cited the need to monitor and regulate human conduct that affects beaked whales.

Individuals can help by sharing their conservation values with friends and family and taking small steps that add up, including switching to a reusable water bottle from single-use plastic ones.

