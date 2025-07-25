"I've always thought all birds were from here."

A rare migratory bird was found dead on a beach in Kenya, raising questions for locals and experts.

What's happening?

According to The Standard, Walter Tende, a resident of Usalo village in West Yimbo, found the bird. It was entangled in fishing nets, but the cause of death was unknown.

The Kenyan Diaspora Media reported the bird was identified as a type of fish-eating raptor, possibly a western osprey. Plastic and metal tracking tags on its legs indicated that it had been in Helsinki.

What does this unusual migratory pattern mean?

There was a similar incident in January 2020, when an osprey from Europe also appeared in Usalo. While it's not clear why the birds made this unusual and extensive journey, it could be a sign of trouble.

"I've always thought all birds were from here," Tende told The Standard. "It never occurred to me that some come from foreign countries and leave again."

When birds travel this far off their migratory paths, it can indicate issues with their natural habitats or food supplies. Rising global temperatures can cause them to look for new habitats and food as well.

As humans expand their territory, they push out native species, forcing them to migrate farther in search of safe places to nest. Human activities such as overfishing also threaten wildlife's food sources.

Overfishing is recognized as a significant issue in the Baltic Sea, particularly near Finland. The country was penalized for its overfishing in 2024, per Euractiv.

Finding western ospreys so far from their native regions could mean the species is struggling. The reason for these strange migratory patterns is undetermined, but it's likely due to changes in climate conditions.

What can be done to help migratory birds?

Since this is the second instance of a migratory bird appearing near Lake Victoria, many are calling for stronger conservation efforts in the area. In 2020, Patrick Omondi of the Kenya Wildlife Service urged officials to bolster environmental protection efforts around areas such as the Lake Kanyaboli National Reserve.

Calling for local action to conserve important habitats can help birds stick to their natural migratory patterns. Furthermore, pressuring politicians to regulate activities such as fishing can protect animals' food supplies so they can thrive alongside humans.

