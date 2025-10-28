Officials issue warning as West Nile virus infections spike in US region: 'Serious illness can occur in people of any age'

There are no vaccines available to prevent West Nile virus.

As West Nile virus infections spike across the country this year, one Kentucky county has become the latest hotspot.

What's happening?

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness in Kentucky recently alerted the community about an increase in West Nile virus infections in Jefferson County, Outbreak News Today reported.

As of early October, nine people had contracted the virus, with seven of them requiring hospitalization. So far, no deaths have been reported.

Why is this surge concerning?

West Nile virus is spread through mosquito bites and is typically asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, some people experience mild illness with symptoms such as headache or body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Outbreak News Today added that a small percentage of people may also develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

"Serious illness can occur in people of any age," Dr. Kris Bryant, pediatric infectious disease specialist and associate medical director for LMPHW, told the news site. "However, people over 60 years of age are at the greatest risk for severe disease. People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and people who have received organ transplants are at greater risk for serious illness."

Meanwhile, many other cities and counties across the United States have reported similar spikes in West Nile virus and earlier seasons for disease-carrying mosquitoes in 2025. For instance, Denver officials reported an earlier-than-usual season for West Nile, as did experts in Massachusetts.

Though West Nile virus has been in the United States since 1999, an overheating planet is driving increases in mosquito-borne illnesses. That's because these insects are taking advantage of warmer and wetter conditions, which are helping them expand their ranges, remain active for longer seasons, and move into higher altitudes.

What's being done about West Nile virus?

Because there are no vaccines available to prevent West Nile virus, avoiding mosquito bites is the best tactic to avoid getting sick. The CDC recommends using an Environmental Protection Agency-approved insect repellent; wearing long, loose-fitting shirts and pants; staying indoors between dusk and dawn; and using screens on windows and doors.

Many communities across the globe are also looking for ways to reduce mosquito populations in an effort to curb the transmission of mosquito-borne illnesses. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes, and one Manila neighborhood is paying people to turn over any mosquitoes they can capture.

