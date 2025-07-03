Health officials sound alarm as dangerous mosquito-borne disease is discovered in major US city: 'Residents are encouraged to fight the bite'

This and other mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise globally and are spreading to more northern locations.

Health officials in Chicago are warning residents after discovering West Nile-positive mosquitoes in the city for the first time this year.

What's happening?

In mid-June, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced that a batch of mosquitoes in the city had tested positive for West Nile virus, per CBS News. This follows the announcement of other West Nile-positive mosquitoes in nearby counties.

"As the weather gets warmer, all Chicago residents are encouraged to Fight the Bite and protect themselves against mosquito bites so they can remain safe and healthy this summer," CDPH Commissioner Dr. Olusimbo Ige said, per CBS News.

Why is this announcement concerning?

While West Nile virus has been documented in Chicago since 2001, reports of this and other mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise globally and are spreading to more northern locations due to a warming planet, as indicated by a Stanford report and other academic research.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the virus can be deadly; Illinois saw 69 human cases in 2024, including 13 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

West Nile isn't the only vector-borne disease on the rise because of warming global temperatures. In fact, the World Mosquito Program called 2024 the "worst year for dengue cases on record."

Meanwhile, officials in Connecticut are warning residents that the type of tiger mosquito that carries chikungunya, Zika, and dengue is expected to spread further and faster across the state this year.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

Chicago officials want residents to "fight the bite" by taking preventative actions such as applying an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and avoiding being outdoors near dusk and dawn. They also recommend checking overlooked places around their home that may collect water, including bird baths, buckets, and flower pots, as CBS reported.

Meanwhile, many communities are looking for ways to cull mosquito populations in their efforts to protect residents. For instance, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes there. And one neighborhood in the Philippines is paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can wrangle up, dead or alive.

