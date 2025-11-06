Health officials issue warning as West Nile virus cases spike in US region: 'A serious public health concern'

The state of Missouri has warned of an uptick in West Nile virus cases in the area, according to Medical Xpress.

What's happening?

This year, 16 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Missouri as of Oct. 4. Of these, 15 have required hospitalization, and three have resulted in death. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said these are the highest levels of West Nile virus activity in the state within recent years.

Why is West Nile virus important?

Increased rain and longer warm seasons caused by ongoing atmospheric pollution are creating prime breeding conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes. These climate shifts are also expanding the territory where infectious mosquitoes can be active.

These changes pose more than a mere nuisance or even a threat of a single virus spreading. Increased mosquito activity is creating an upward trend of other mosquito-borne illnesses worldwide, such as chikungunya, Zika, malaria, and dengue fever.

What's being done about West Nile virus?

Climate shifts caused by pollution remain the root cause of increased mosquito spread. To that end, reducing pollution is key to avoiding these and a wide range of negative consequences. Upgrading to an EV, installing a heat pump at home, trying a plant-based diet, and relying on renewable energy are some of the biggest individual steps that can be taken.

In the face of growing mosquito-borne illnesses, there are plenty of precautions one can take.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"West Nile virus is a serious public health concern, and this year's increase in cases is a reminder that we must remain vigilant," said state epidemiologist George Turabelidze. "We are asking all Missourians to take simple but effective steps to protect themselves and their families."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommended the use of effective insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, especially during dawn and dusk, eliminating standing water around your home, keeping window and door screens in good repair, and reporting dead birds.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.