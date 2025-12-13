Beloved sports broadcaster issues warning after shocking infection: 'Every day now depends'

The infection left him critically ill and in a wheelchair for months.

For decades, Art Hains was the familiar voice of Missouri State sports. After commentating on a game in 2022, Hains suddenly became paralyzed. Doctors later confirmed West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne illness, had attacked his nervous system, according to KMBC.

Now retired, Hains said, "Every day now depends on how comfortable I am in the chair."

According to Hains in KMBC's coverage, the virus likely came from a mosquito bite while mowing his lawn. His experience highlights a threatening trend. As global temperatures rise, mosquitoes stay active for longer and carry more diseases to new areas.

What's happening?

In September 2022, Hains felt weakness in his legs and was soon diagnosed with West Nile virus. The infection left him critically ill for months, and he now uses a wheelchair. He ultimately returned to broadcasting in 2023, but the virus's impact was lasting.

This isn't an isolated case. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,406 U.S. West Nile cases in 2024. A man in Canada spent 11 days in the hospital after getting West Nile during a record-hot summer.

Why is this important?

Mosquito-borne illnesses can be deadly and often have no cure. Although rare, the CDC said that contracting the West Nile virus can cause fever, headaches, paralysis, and even death.





Officials have warned that land-use change and warming climates are the largest factors in mosquitoes' expanding migration.

What's being done about it?

We can protect ourselves and our communities with simple steps. Use insect repellent, and wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, especially at dusk and dawn.

To reduce mosquito habitats, drain standing water from places like flowerpots, puddles, and clogged gutters. If you want to go a step further to avoid mosquitoes in your yard, consider switching to a natural, less-watered lawn.

To stop the spread of diseases like West Nile, however, scientists emphasize that cooling our planet is the ultimate fix. Lessening our carbon footprint and embracing clean energy may shrink mosquito migration ranges.

These small steps can help curb this growing threat. In the meantime, staying educated and addressing our overheating world will be key to keeping people like Art Hains safe.

