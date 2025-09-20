Officials issue warning after confirming new cases of dangerous virus: 'We are seeing high levels'

Health officials in New Jersey confirmed the state's first human cases of West Nile virus this year, prompting warnings about the growing risks tied to mosquito-borne illnesses.

What's happening?

The New Jersey Department of Health announced that a child in Atlantic County and an adult in Middlesex County both tested positive for West Nile virus this summer. An asymptomatic blood donor in Sussex County also tested positive. The two symptomatic individuals were hospitalized, treated, and have since returned home.

While these are the state's first confirmed cases of 2025, officials revealed that four additional suspected cases remain under investigation. Last year, New Jersey saw 41 human cases — including eight deaths — far higher than the state's usual annual average of about 14.

"While the number of WNV human infections is lower than last year, we are seeing high levels of virus circulating in mosquitoes," Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said per NBC Philadelphia, urging residents to take bite-prevention measures as mosquito season continues into fall.

Why is West Nile virus concerning?

West Nile virus, most commonly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, often causes mild symptoms like fever, body aches, or rash. But in rare cases — less than 1% — it can lead to severe neurological illness, paralysis, or death. Older adults, immunocompromised people, and those with chronic health conditions face the highest risks.

Extreme weather events, such as record-hot summers and heavier rains, are fueling more mosquito breeding grounds, creating conditions where viruses like West Nile spread more easily. Many states, such as Texas and California, have seen an increase in West Nile in recent years.

Researchers warn that these diseases, once largely confined to warmer regions, are increasingly appearing in new places and are expected to increase as temperatures rise and mosquito ranges expand.

What's being done about West Nile virus?

The New Jersey Department of Health is urging residents to take straightforward precautions: use insect repellents with DEET or other EPA-approved ingredients, wear long sleeves and pants outdoors, repair window and door screens, and remove standing water where mosquitoes breed. Officials also recommend limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Local mosquito control programs are stepping up surveillance and treatment efforts, including spraying in high-risk areas and testing mosquito pools for the virus.

There is no vaccine for West Nile virus, but most people who contract it will recover without medical treatment. Staying informed and following these preventive steps can help protect families and communities through the rest of mosquito season.

