Researchers make concerning discovery after exposing fish to mounting threats — here's what they uncovered

In a new study about the effects of micro- and nanoplastics in fish, researchers at Oregon State University discovered that weathered microfibers have a similar effect to nanoplastics when it comes to toxicity.

What's happening?

In the face of growing concern about the impacts of microplastics, there is still very little known about them. Microplastics can be very difficult to detect, and their tiny size and variation in structure make them hard to accurately assess.

Although many studies have emerged about the toxicity of microplastics since their discovery, many studies have been performed using polystyrene microbeads and virgin particles, failing to replicate the majority of plastic pollution, which is made up of plastic fibers that have broken down — or weathered — over time.

To fill the knowledge gap and replicate plastic exposure that happens in aquatic environments, Oregon State University researchers exposed fish to three types of weathered and non-weathered micro- and nanoplastics commonly found in those ecosystems for 21 days: polylactic acid, cryo-milled particles from rubber tires, and polyester microfibers from clothing and other textiles.

They discovered that nanoparticles and weathered fibers affected the fish the most, altering both their behavior and gene expression. Researchers also found that as polyester microfibers disintegrate into smaller pieces from weathering, toxicity similar to nanoparticles occurs.

Why is this study important?

This study highlights the importance of considering the shape, size, and condition of microplastic particles in toxicity studies for a more accurate understanding of their effects and the next steps to prevent further harm.

Failing to use environmentally relevant microplastics in studies may limit human understanding of the scope of their effects, potentially hindering critical action necessary to protect humans and the environment from further harm.

While the effects of microplastics still remain largely unknown, early studies have nothing comforting to reveal.

Studies on microplastics have found that their presence in soil significantly hinders plant growth in both speed and ability to fruit — a legitimate threat to humans, animals, and pollinators that rely on them for food.

In humans, research has shown that higher numbers of microplastics in the human body correlate with a host of health complications, including dementia and Alzheimer's, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, fertility issues, and cancer.

What's being done about microplastics?

Unfortunately, there isn't anything that can be done to completely remove microplastics from the environments in which they have become embedded, but researchers are trying to find ways to at least lessen their effects.

For example, one study found that filter technology using sawdust and tannins could remove anywhere from 95.2% to 99.9% of microplastics from water. Another group of scientists created a magnetic absorbent capable of removing tiny microplastics from water faster than any other existing technology.

For individuals who want to make an impact, simple lifestyle changes that use less plastic, such as switching to reusable bags and water bottles, are easy solutions to help decrease the number of microplastics polluting the planet.

