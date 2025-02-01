  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers make concerning discovery after exposing fish to mounting threats — here's what they uncovered

Microplastics can be very difficult to detect.

by Chloe Bryant
Microplastics can be very difficult to detect.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a new study about the effects of micro- and nanoplastics in fish, researchers at Oregon State University discovered that weathered microfibers have a similar effect to nanoplastics when it comes to toxicity.

What's happening?

In the face of growing concern about the impacts of microplastics, there is still very little known about them. Microplastics can be very difficult to detect, and their tiny size and variation in structure make them hard to accurately assess.

Although many studies have emerged about the toxicity of microplastics since their discovery, many studies have been performed using polystyrene microbeads and virgin particles, failing to replicate the majority of plastic pollution, which is made up of plastic fibers that have broken down — or weathered — over time.

To fill the knowledge gap and replicate plastic exposure that happens in aquatic environments, Oregon State University researchers exposed fish to three types of weathered and non-weathered micro- and nanoplastics commonly found in those ecosystems for 21 days: polylactic acid, cryo-milled particles from rubber tires, and polyester microfibers from clothing and other textiles.

They discovered that nanoparticles and weathered fibers affected the fish the most, altering both their behavior and gene expression. Researchers also found that as polyester microfibers disintegrate into smaller pieces from weathering, toxicity similar to nanoparticles occurs.

Why is this study important?

This study highlights the importance of considering the shape, size, and condition of microplastic particles in toxicity studies for a more accurate understanding of their effects and the next steps to prevent further harm.

Watch now: Alaska Airlines employee's suggestion diverts 15,000 lbs of plastic trash

Failing to use environmentally relevant microplastics in studies may limit human understanding of the scope of their effects, potentially hindering critical action necessary to protect humans and the environment from further harm.

While the effects of microplastics still remain largely unknown, early studies have nothing comforting to reveal.

Studies on microplastics have found that their presence in soil significantly hinders plant growth in both speed and ability to fruit — a legitimate threat to humans, animals, and pollinators that rely on them for food.

Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

Definitely 👍

Only some people 😅

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

In humans, research has shown that higher numbers of microplastics in the human body correlate with a host of health complications, including dementia and Alzheimer's, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, fertility issues, and cancer.

What's being done about microplastics?

Unfortunately, there isn't anything that can be done to completely remove microplastics from the environments in which they have become embedded, but researchers are trying to find ways to at least lessen their effects.

For example, one study found that filter technology using sawdust and tannins could remove anywhere from 95.2% to 99.9% of microplastics from water. Another group of scientists created a magnetic absorbent capable of removing tiny microplastics from water faster than any other existing technology.

For individuals who want to make an impact, simple lifestyle changes that use less plastic, such as switching to reusable bags and water bottles, are easy solutions to help decrease the number of microplastics polluting the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x