Scientists make concerning discovery about human gut health — here's what you need to know

"As these particles accumulate in the GI tract, they disturb the delicate balance of microbial communities."

Exposure to microplastics has long been known to cause a wide variety of health complications, but one review compiled data to unveil how much of a threat they are to the human gut microbiome.

What's happening?

A team of scientists based in India published their work in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology, detailing the effects microplastics can have once inside the gastrointestinal system.

They can lead to gut dysbiosis — a microbial imbalance — that affects nutrient metabolism and protection against pathogens.

"As these particles accumulate in the GI tract, they disturb the delicate balance of microbial communities," the paper read, linking this disruption to chronic diseases, such as obesity, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and autism. The authors also noted that chronic liver diseases become more prevalent.

Microplastics increase intestinal permeability and trigger inflammatory responses as well, allowing toxins and pathogens to enter the bloodstream and increasing the likelihood of autoimmune diseases.

Furthermore, the interconnectedness of the gut with the entire body means that the presence of microplastics could also compromise the functions of the renal, cardiovascular, and neurological systems.

Why is microplastic exposure so concerning?

Aside from the health implications, the ease with which microplastics can enter the body is a problem in itself and makes this issue difficult to navigate.

The sheer ubiquity of and reliance upon plastic has led manufacturers to improve the material's durability and longevity through toxic polymers including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and polyethylene terephthalate.

According to the paper, humans generate 320 million metric tons of plastic annually, some of which can end up in landfills or marine ecosystems. After they degrade into micro- and nanoplastics, the particles make their way into the human body via inhalation, dermal contact, and — most commonly — ingestion.

"Studies show that humans eat at least 50,000 microplastic particles annually because of the infiltrated food chain, drinking water, and breathing air," the authors wrote, listing bottled water, beer, shellfish and fish, salt, tea bags, canned food, and precooked meals as the biggest culprits.

As a result, microplastics have also been linked to fertility issues, neurological diseases, and respiratory illnesses.

What's being done about limiting microplastic exposure?

The review called for governments and companies to tighten plastic production regulations, improve waste management techniques, and facilitate the development of sustainable alternatives.

To that end, researchers worldwide have worked on environmentally friendly solutions, such as seaweed-based packaging or a compostable bioplastic made of a cheese byproduct. One Dutch microbiologist even found a bacterial strain that could break down plastic effectively.

"Innovations in filtration technologies and materials, public education, and dietary choices are crucial. Reducing MP exposure through minimal plastic packaging, avoiding single-use plastics, filtering drinking water, and improving air quality are important preventive measures," the paper added.

