Critically endangered species once thought extinct makes extraordinary return to the wild: 'We hope to inspire greater awareness and action'

The Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa plant and the Indigenous people of Hawaiʻi have been deeply connected for more than 1,000 years, according to a Department of Land and Natural Resources' release in late March.

The department's Division of Forestry and Wildlife is part of an effort to support the recovery of the native plant, which seemingly vanished around the 16th century.

That was until 1992, per the release, when two Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa plants were discovered by botanists on the smallest Hawaiian island, Kahoʻolawe. Since then, horticulturalists have worked together to cultivate the endangered species and support its survival.

A collective known as Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa Hui has been able to increase the species' population to about 20 plants. The Hui — meaning "association" or "alliance" — is composed of multiple groups, including the Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission (or KIRC), the Plant Extinction Prevention Program, and the National Tropical Botanical Garden (or NTBG).

According to their new website, the Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa Hui is committed to the reemergence of this culturally sacred plant, which the collective sees as "a flourishing expression of Kahoʻolawe Island's revival, where the plant survived decades of destruction by invasive animals, fire, and bombings."

In a 2024 bulletin, the NTBG further described that history of bombs and colonization, noting that grazing livestock brought to the island toward the end of the 18th century impacted soil health.

The bulletin continued, "In 1941, the island was taken over by the U.S. Navy for use as a ship-to-shore gunnery and bombing range." Direct actions beginning in the 1970s helped bring an end to the bombing and a start to weapons removal.

Conserving native plants can accomplish more than saving a single species. The Hui has pointed to the role it can play in cultural preservation as well: "Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa's resurgence is a beacon of hope for this cherished island, biocultural restoration, and Hawaiian culture."

Indeed, such conservation projects can touch so many different and interconnected parts of life, contributing to healthy ecosystems, rich biodiversity, and essential resources for wildlife and humans.

But such efforts take teamwork. Dr. Mike Opgenorth, director of Kahanu Garden and Preserve (part of the NTBG), acknowledged this team effort.

"This partnership is vital for the survival of Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa because even the best horticulturist in the world will not have success 100% of the time," he said in the release.

Most ambitious initiatives to protect the planet and its inhabitants do require collaboration and tenacity. Michael K. Nāhoʻopiʻi, the KIRC's executive director, underscored the endurance at the heart of this endeavor and the power of launching the new website to spread its message.

He said, "This plant's resilience reflects the strength and spirit of Kahoʻolawe itself, and by sharing its story, we hope to inspire greater awareness and action to protect Ka Palupalu o Kanaloa for generations to come."

