Wildlife experts thrilled to discover rare species thriving in unexpected location: 'We've been looking for them for decades'

It's been well documented throughout history that disrupting an animal's habitat can lead to its extinction. However, a recent discovery has given conservationists newfound hope for the long-term survival of the United Kingdom's fastest-declining mammal.

Not too long ago, the sighting of a water vole was a common occurrence all over the U.K. The small mammal could be seen in a majority of waterways in England, Scotland, and Wales. But because of human activity, the water vole has been driven out of habitats at an alarming rate. The People's Trust for Endangered Species reports that the water vole population decreased 90% between 1989 and 1998.

It appears that the water vole has been given a second chance, though. Conservationists discovered several colonies in the Welsh uplands. While the region's climate can be considerably harsh, the animals appear to have settled in quite nicely.

"We didn't know they were up there, they're on the verge of extinction, we've been looking for them for decades," Robert Parry, chief executive of the Initiative for Nature Conservation Cymru, said on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

Another explanation for the water vole migration to the Welsh uplands is the threat of the American mink, which has become its biggest predator. Parry says that the American mink was brought over to the U.K. to be bred on fur farms in the 1950s.

"We need to control the mink, and we need to get the habitat back," Parry noted.

Known for their small, black eyes, round ears, and furry tail, water voles offer very little in terms of self-preservation.

According to the IUCN Red List, there are two species of water vole that are near-threatened.

Fortunately, conservation initiatives such as the Saving the Water Vole Project are offering hope via research, mapping and surveys, and water vole reintegration.

Water voles and other small animals often feed on various insects and smaller invertebrates, keeping their populations under control. By practicing effective conservation efforts, communities can preserve biodiverse ecosystems that promote a healthy food chain.

