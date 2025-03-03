29 eggs hatched at zoo could save species from extinction: 'Incredibly important responsibility'

A rare species of fish that has not been observed in its natural habitat in over two years has successfully hatched at the Bristol Zoological Society in England, according to the BBC.

As recently as November, the Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire learned the startling fact that they might have the last remaining boxer pupfish, native to Lake Chichancanab in Mexico, on the planet. Just before Christmas, 50 precious Cyprinodon simus eggs were delivered from the zoo, the only place with a known reserve of the species, to the Bristol Zoological Society.

Then, the delicate process of readying them for hatching in pots of water began. And now, as the BBC reported, over 29 of the eggs have hatched.

It's thought that one of the reasons for the dwindling number of boxer pupfish in Lake Chichancanab is the introduction of the Mayan cichlid and other invasive fish species. But now, the boxer pupfish may have a new lease on life, thanks to the Bristol Zoological Society's commitment and effort.

"When a species no longer exists in the wild, its future relies completely on conservation zoos," Alex Cliffe, the Whipsnade Zoo's assistant curator of fish, said in a November press release announcing the plan to save the fish. "At Whipsnade, we now have the incredibly important responsibility of preventing this tiny fish from slipping into extinction — a responsibility we take very seriously."

Even though they're only a few weeks old and a few centimeters long, the baby fish seem to be prospering, the BBC reported.

"This really is a triumphant milestone in freshwater fish conservation," said Tamara Canalejas, of the Bristol Zoological Society.

The zoological society's director of conservation and science, Brian Zimmerman, told the BBC, "By strengthening the numbers of the boxer pupfish across more than one institution, we will ensure that the species survives, even if it is lost in the wild."

The BBC said the society plans to travel to Mexico to work with the community to search for traces of the boxer pupfish and reintroduce the species. They've done work like this before, boosting numbers of species, such as Partula snails and Desertas Island land snails.

In his press release, Cliffe added, "Thanks to the unique conservation expertise and agility of zoos and aquariums, we can reverse the damage caused and restore the species in our care."

This kind of creative conservation is always great news for biodiversity, and saving a species from the brink of extinction is a cause for rejoicing. Paired with conservationists' efforts to reinvigorate natural areas, this work has the potential to sustain entire ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.