Officials issue warning about dangerous floating plant spreading through water: 'It will cut you up'

If you see what looks like pineapple tops floating in the waters of Canada's Lake Simcoe, beware. They might look innocent enough, but this plant can be dangerous to swimmers, reported CBC Radio-Canada. The invasive species is currently taking over the area and could pose a threat to local ecosystems.

What's happening?

The plant is known as water soldier. It grows submerged in water but floats to the surface in warmer months. According to the Invasive Species Centre, water soldier's dense growth crowds out other vegetation, which can impact the water's chemical balance that native species rely on.

The plant, which resembles the "top of a pineapple," per the Invasive Species Centre, can also make it difficult for boaters and anglers to navigate the water. Plus, it's unsafe for swimmers to be around. "It will cut you up if you handle the plant or try to swim around the plant," said Brook Schryer, an advisor for the Invading Species Awareness Program with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters Foundation, per CBC Radio-Canada.

Why is water soldier concerning?

Water soldier is invasive to Lake Simcoe. Invasive species harm the natural balance of an area by competing with native species for the resources they need. In the case of water soldier, it crowds out native vegetation that's necessary to maintain the water the lake's fish and birds rely on for survival. That in turn affects anyone and anything that relies on those plants and animals for food or livelihood — including people.

It happens in other areas with different plant species, too, like swollen bladderwort invading Maine lakes.

Water soldier has spread incredibly fast in Lake Simcoe. Since first being detected in 2024, it's become a "top priority" for local officials to combat, said Brook Schryer, an advisor for the Invading Species Awareness Program with the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters Foundation, per CBC Radio-Canada.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

What's being done to control water soldier?

The Canadian government and groups like the Invasive Species Centre are collaborating to control the spread of water soldier through funded removal and awareness projects. Officials are also urging the public to report sightings of water soldier rather than attempting to remove the plant themselves.

In a Facebook post, the Invasive Species Awareness Program (@invspecies) directs people to take a photo of the plant, mark their location, and contact the Invasive Species Hotline by phone or by filing an online report.

If you're not near Lake Simcoe and want to protect your local ecosystems from invasive species, take local action. Join advocacy groups, community clean-up groups, and other volunteer efforts to restore habitats or monitor waterways.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.