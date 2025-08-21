Officials issue warning after invading carnivorous plants take over local waterways: 'It can be blown around or moved around by waves'

Officials have issued a warning that swollen bladderwort is taking over ponds and lakes in Maine.

What's happening?

Swollen bladderwort is an invasive, carnivorous plant that has been spotted in eight bodies of water in Maine. It eats insect larvae and water fleas, forming mats on the surface of the water.

The Portland Press Herald reported that it has made swimming and boating on Tilton Pond in Fayette more difficult. Officials also suspect that a boater who didn't clean their watercraft was the source of the spread two years ago.

Why is swollen bladderwort harmful?

Swollen bladderwort crowds up recreational space. It can also harm boat motors and pets going for a swim. But that doesn't mean all kinds of bladderwort are harmful.

"There are several native bladderwort species in Maine which play an important role in lake ecology," said David Madore, deputy commissioner for the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, to the Press Herald. "It's important to distinguish them from invasive swollen bladderwort when reporting potential sightings."

Swollen bladderwort is native to the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. When it exists in places like Maine, it harms local aquatic ecosystems.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has stated that swollen bladderwort can take valuable nutrients from native plants. It also blocks out sunlight and causes crowding in bodies of water.

"It is a free-floating plant, so it can be blown around or moved around by waves or wind action throughout the water body," John McPhedron, head of the Maine DEP's invasive aquatic species unit, said to Maine Public.

The swollen bladderwort's nature makes it very difficult to control. If Maine doesn't get control of it now, it could spread to other waterways and cause more damage.

What's being done about swollen bladderwort?

After Tilton Pond's initial infestation in August 2023, residents have been trained to identify swollen bladderwort. Volunteers from the Basin David & Tilton Ponds Association have removed over 2,500 pounds of the plant over the last two years, per the Press Herald.

The best way to stop swollen bladderwort's negative effects is to prevent it from spreading in the first place.

Madore recommended via the Press Herald that people remove all plant matter from their boats after using them. Emptying standing water in boats away from bodies of water is crucial. It's also important to let the equipment dry in the sun for three to five days.

