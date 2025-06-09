Trail cameras capture incredible footage of one-of-a-kind herd for first time in years: 'Let's take care of them'

A golden capture on a trail camera showcased the only herd of wild buffalo left in Thailand.

"Officials said Thailand's only population of wild water buffalo — made up of 69 individuals — is found in Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani Province," the Miami Herald reported.

The incredible footage was captured and posted to Facebook by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The buffalo were found in the Huai Kha Khaeng, which works to protect endangered species. With only one herd in the country left, the footage is extremely rare.

A dramatic population reduction of at least 50% over the last three generations is likely to have occurred, "given the severity of the threats, especially hybridization," according to Thai National Parks. Indeed, the wild water buffalo has reportedly been interbreeding with interbred or feral water buffalo, resulting in a decline in the species' population.

Other threats include hunting and severe habitat loss from agricultural development as well as the degradation of wetlands from invasive species.

Conservation efforts throughout Thailand seek to protect the species as they are among the 21 protected wildlife species under Thailand's Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act of 2019.

Capturing the species on camera allows researchers to understand the species more so that they can address ways to support their population. It also enables the public to learn about the threats the animals face, so each individual can do their part to support environmental efforts that keep these species alive.

To support animals like these, respecting the rules of national parks and keeping a safe distance from all animals ensures their ability to survive. Further, small, individual efforts to help the environment go a long way in maintaining ecosystems and fostering regrowth.

Facebook users who saw the post expressed their support for the herd.

"Must preserve the area," wrote one. "Don't let anyone invade the forest."

"Let's take care of them," another wholesomely commented.

