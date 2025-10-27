Community deploys unexpected weapon in fight against major threat to landscape: 'So real and so close'

In the Boston suburbs, a small herd of goats is taking on a big environmental challenge — and winning.

Opal, Pearl, and Milano are part of the Goodwin Hill Goats, a Lexington, Massachusetts-based herd led by caretaker and "goatherd" Halé Schatz. Together, they travel to nearby communities like Bedford to graze on invasive plants, helping restore balance to local ecosystems while delighting residents along the way.

As told to The Bedford Citizen, Schatz has taken her goats for more than 17 years foraging through conservation areas, where they feast on aggressive plants like bittersweet and barberry that can overtake native vegetation, damage trees, and frustrate homeowners trying to manage overgrown yards. The foraging process is a "long-term, ongoing process. Curbing invasive species does not happen quickly," Schatz explained, per the Citizen.

By letting goats handle the work, Schatz offers a natural alternative to pesticides or machinery, benefiting both the land and the animals. What's known as "goatscaping" is growing in popularity across North America because it's affordable, environmentally friendly, and highly efficient. Goats can reach tight spaces and steep slopes that humans or machines often can't, according to Michigan State University. And their multichambered stomachs destroy nearly all of the seeds they consume, preventing unwanted plants from spreading further.

Goats also graze carefully, avoiding nests and giving small animals space to escape. In other words, they remove invasive plants with minimal disruption to the surrounding wildlife.

Communities such as Bedford's Carleton-Willard Village and Huckins Farm have welcomed Schatz and her herd to help them control invasive growth near gardens and trails. It is "a delight to have someone so real and so close to the earth here with us," said resident Ginny Bradford, per the Citizen.

Of course, you don't need goats to make a difference. Upgrading to a natural lawn is another low-cost, low-effort method to deal with invasive plants that supports pollinators and boosts the local ecosystem. Or, you can rewild your yard to save money, aid pollinators, and enjoy native plants that are perfectly adapted to your region.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.