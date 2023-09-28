Fascinating video shows ants building a living ‘bridge’ to invade a wasp nest: ‘They just refuse to give up’

The ants hold on to each other to create a bridge out of their own bodies that connects to the nearby nest.

Pesky wasp nests can cause significant damage to your home, so it’s important to take immediate action if you spot one in or on your house. There are a number of ways to deal with wasp nests, from physical removal to professional treatment. Or, if you’re lucky, a nearby colony of ants will help you out.

News and entertainment group Pubity (@pubity) shared a video of a colony of ants forming a living bridge to invade a wasp nest. While dangling from the ceiling, the ants hold on to each other to create a bridge out of their own bodies that connects to the nearby nest. Other ants use the “bridge” to sneak into the nest in search of loot.

“A flawless illustration of unity, diligence, and teamwork,” the caption read.

The footage was originally shared by electrical engineer Francisco Boni on Twitter. “Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge,” he wrote.

“When this type of attack happens, the wasps usually escape and the ants do not leave until they’ve completely looted the honeycomb, carrying pupae, larvae and eggs, as well as some adults who did not manage to escape. They can even build across the water!” Boni added.

One commenter asked why the ants built a living bridge instead of invading from along the ceiling. “If they can walk on the ceiling, why do they go the long way around? Could it be because they can’t carry things while upside down as easily?”

Boni confirmed this theory. “For ants, it is more effective to follow the trail over a bridge that goes down and then up than in an inverted upside down walk. Also likely that upside down the ants can’t carry significant loads.”

Viewers were astounded by the coordination of the ants. “I have a huge fascination with ants, all because there’s so much in nature against them and they just refuse to give up despite their obstacles. This is absolutely awesome to see and their dedication for anything is nuts in the insect kingdom,” one wrote.

“The ant responsible for route planning should be spoken to tbh,” another joked.

