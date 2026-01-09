Couple makes surprising decision after discovering hidden feature on property: 'Wonderful to access'

The owner described the spot as a "natural sanctuary."

Forty years ago, Christopher Nelson and his late wife discovered Washington Island. The spot started as a weekend getaway and then turned into a beloved second home.

A FOX 11 News report shared that the couple explored an undeveloped 160-acre tract of land for sale in 2000.

They hiked through dense forests and uneven terrain to reach the farthest lot, and what they found stopped them in their tracks.

Hidden on the property was a breathtaking "amphitheater-like limestone enclosure," per FOX. There stood 10 to 15-foot-high boulders covered by ferns and moss.

Nelson described the spot as a "natural sanctuary" that was "wonderful to access," per the report.

The couple fell in love with the land and purchased the Wisconsin property. They decided to build a house looking down upon the stunning rock formation.

In the years since, traveling to and from the East Coast became difficult for Nelson. Rather than let the property sit unused or sell it to a developer, Nelson saw a greater purpose for the land.

He donated the 20-acre sanctuary to the Door County Land Trust, preserving it for all to enjoy, per the report.

Nelson not only signed over the deed, but he also put in the work to make sure the community felt welcomed. Before the donation, he made accessible paths through the woods to the sanctuary.

The land now serves as a vital piece of island ecology. It protects the Niagara Escarpment, providing habitat for migratory birds and mammals.

Nelson's generosity is a reminder that no one has to be a scientist or a policymaker to make a lasting difference. Preserving one's local environment can leave a beneficial legacy for neighbors and nature.

Conservation can happen right where one lives. Readers of TCD can take local climate action or donate to climate causes to protect the places they love.

