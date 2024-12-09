Island sees major comeback of nearly extinct species in response to massive rodent-eradication project: 'I can't believe it'

"The … ecosystem is regarded as one of the most rare and fragile in the world."

An environmental success story is unfolding on Lord Howe Island, where threatened species are thriving five years after an ambitious conservation project.

The transformation of this World Heritage-listed paradise, located 600 kilometers (373 miles) east of Port Macquarie in New South Wales, shows how targeted conservation efforts can bring ecosystems back from the brink, according to The Korea Herald.

The island's recovery stems from a multimillion-dollar rodent eradication project completed in 2019, which removed more than 350,000 invasive species. The results have been extraordinary, especially for the island's beloved wood hen. This ground-dwelling bird has bounced back from near extinction, with the population soaring from 200 to over 2,000 in just five years.

Fifth-generation islander Jack Shick has witnessed the transformation firsthand, having scouted the towering Mount Gower summit more than 2,000 times. The changes have amazed him — particularly in the forest, where plants are thriving now that rats are no longer eating their seeds.

"The amount of birds that are coming back, too — the smaller birds in particular: silver eyes, golden whistlers, black-winged petrels — blowing me out of the water," he says. "I can't believe it."

The island's rare cloud forest, which crowns its southern mountains, supports 85% of the island's unique plant species. These plants have evolved over millennia to thrive in this environment.

Their recovery isn't just a win for biodiversity. It's a living laboratory for understanding how species adapt to changing conditions.

"The cloud forest ecosystem is regarded as one of the most rare and fragile in the world," the Herald reports.

At sea level, scientists are monitoring the world's most southerly coral reef's recovery after a recent bleaching event. The island maintains strict biosecurity measures, with sniffer dogs checking all arrivals to prevent new pests from threatening this reclaimed paradise.

The success on Lord Howe Island demonstrates how dedicated conservation efforts can restore natural treasures. As the island's ecosystems heal, they offer hope for similar restoration projects worldwide.

