Family makes massive 400-acre land donation to US forest: 'Our family grew up exploring these woods'

Nearly 400 acres of forest in Winchendon, Massachusetts, are permanently protected thanks to a landmark donation from the White family to the Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust.

The Massachusetts forest land includes 11 acres of land that previously went unprotected.

According to a community announcement, the area is a vital wildlife habitat, featuring a diverse mix of trees and extensive forest areas that support healthy wildlife populations, as well as the Millers River Watershed, which is essential for aquatic species and water quality.

The latest transfer builds on a conservation project first launched in 2012, expanding protections across this historic Marchmont property. The newly added 11-acre section was once home to the long-defunct Marchmont Castle, which was destroyed by a fire in the 1950s.

Winchendon's history has been richly imbued by the White family for generations, and their dedication to land conservation is a way to continue their legacy.

Eric White, a trustee of Marchmont Trust, spoke to The Gardner News about the land donation.

"Our family's ties to this land stretch back to 1847, when our great-great-grandfather established his textile mill in Spring Village," he began.

"Generations of our family grew up exploring these woods, and in honoring our father's wishes, we are proud to see this 384-acre forest remain undeveloped under Mount Grace's care," White added.

Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust now holds the property, serving as its long-term steward to ensure it remains protected and accessible to the public. Now, the land can never be developed or sold for private use; its forests, fields, and trails will be managed for conservation, recreation, and education.

Mount Grace, a nonprofit trust that has safeguarded more than 36,000 acres across central and western Massachusetts, will now manage Marchmont Forest, ensuring its trails, woodlands, and wildlife are maintained. This will ensure that the forest continues to benefit both wildlife and the community for generations to come.

Marchmont Forest will continue to serve as a gathering place for the community, where neighbors can connect with nature and each other, thanks to the White family's donation.

Their gift ensures that the trails, trees, and open spaces remain part of daily life in Winchendon, preserving both local history and a sense of shared stewardship.

In protecting this land, the Whites have left a lasting place for people, memory, and community to flourish together.

