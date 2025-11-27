Local family makes stunning decision to donate over 1,200 acres of property: 'These unique lands existed long before we did'

"Our ownership of it is an honour and is temporary."

Thanks to a family pledge, development on the massive property owned by the Glover family for over three generations in Canada wasn't an option. Therefore, Diane Glover has honored her family's legacy with a sizable land donation to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, according to an October report from Lethbridge News Now.

She released 1,252 acres of family land, situated along the Oldman River, into the care of the government. When speaking on her generosity, Glover said in a statement, according to Lethbridge News Now, "These unique lands existed long before we did, and we were taught that our ownership of it is an honour and is temporary."

Glover further explained how the land is "special, unique, and worth preserving, which is why I chose to entrust it with the Nature Conservancy of Canada."

In addition to being one of the area's largest remaining contiguous intact Prairie grasslands, the area is classified as riparian — vital transition zones between water and land. These

environments act as natural sponges where plants and soil absorb, store, and slowly release water that provides flood control and filters pollution.

However, a Miistakis report concludes that 60% of the riparian area in the Oldman River Watershed is under private ownership and less than 8% is under conservation. Luckily, the Glover family gift is a significant step in protecting the area's water quality and habitats that support several species.

According to the Nature Conservancy of Canada's website, its conservation efforts for the donated area include sustainable grazing for various habitat heights that different species require. This land acquisition is one part of the organization's Prairie Grasslands Action Plan to conserve 1,235,526 acres of Prairie grasslands by 2030 to help fight against the 148,263 acres of grasslands disappearing annually.

Since 1962, the organization has helped protect over 20 million hectares (49,421,076 acres) of land and 256 at-risk habitats. Other recent initiatives include protecting almost 500 acres of mature and intact coastal forest on the southeastern shore of Prince Edward Island.

Anyone can support The Nature Conservancy and other similar organizations by donating to their causes. Like the Glovers, the Wells of New Hampshire, who gifted 455 acres, or the Warners, who donated land with over 10,000 native trees, families globally can make a similar effort for permanent conservation.

