Resident discusses consequences of big mistake made by city planners: 'You can try … but you may die'

A simple walk to the store shouldn't feel like a death-defying stunt. Yet one frustrated city resident shared how a shopping plaza visible from their apartment window was inaccessible on foot, sparking a conversation about the challenges of navigating cities designed for cars, not people.

In a Reddit "rant," the city resident shared a photo of a store separated from them by an impassable highway and a lack of sidewalks.

"I can see the store, but I can't walk there," the poster captioned the photo.

They highlighted how poor city planning has made it impossible for residents to reach the location safely on foot.

"Every intersection is plastered with do not walk signs," the poster wrote. "There are no sidewalks. There are no crosswalks. This stupid place is hostile to life."

Sadly, this isn't an isolated case. Blocked sidewalks, impractical routes, or unsafe walkways are common challenges faced by pedestrians in urban areas worldwide.

Some commenters suggested the poster should "just ignore the signs" and "try and walk it." Though that solution could get the poster to the shopping center, it's risky — and illegal given the posted signs.

"Well, you can try and walk it but you may die," one commenter wrote.

Though ill-advised, such suggestions prove how desperate many people are for convenient and safe walking routes in urban areas.

Experts say that access to safe sidewalks is essential for getting communities to engage with the outdoors, which has positive physical, emotional, and mental health benefits, per the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Virginia Commonwealth University Health, and the American Psychological Association.

Improving the walkability of metro areas isn't just good for people — it's also beneficial for the environment because it reduces pollution. The United Nations reports that the transportation sector is responsible for approximately 25% of planet-warming pollution.

While climate-friendly alternatives such as hybrid and electric vehicles are growing in popularity, around 95% of the world's transportation energy still comes from polluting sources, the U.N. revealed. Walking, or even traveling on foot to public transit, can help curb that massive impact.

But to fully enjoy the benefits of walking, sidewalks and crosswalks must be both accessible and practical. Experts estimate that improving walkable infrastructure could help metro areas reduce transport-related fuel consumption by 25% or more, according to data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change cited by America Walks.

To spur change, it's essential to keep pressure on city officials, state representatives, and global governments to increase the walkability of cities. While you may be unable to lay your own concrete slabs, you can pave the way to a more walkable future through advocacy.

