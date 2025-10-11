Residents dismayed by worsening crisis at beloved pond: 'We almost don't see water'

Creeping water primrose has started to take over a beloved water source in a small community.

What's happening?

A peaceful pond in Milton, Delaware, has been transformed almost overnight — and not in a good way. What was once a clear, open waterway is now nearly invisible beneath a thick mat of invasive aquatic plants.

"In Milton, Delaware, invasive plants are spreading across Wagamons Pond, raising concerns among local residents and prompting state officials to take action," reported local news source Coast TV.

"We almost don't see water," local Perry Higgs said. "We just see this green weed on top of what we know is there below it."

This invasive plant species thrives on nutrient-rich runoff and stagnant conditions. According to CoastTV, the infestation has become so dense that it's blocking sunlight from reaching below the surface and choking out native aquatic plants and animals.

This isn't just an eyesore. The invasive growth can alter water chemistry, limit oxygen levels, and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes — all of which can degrade water quality and harm both local wildlife and nearby residents.

Why are invasive plants concerning?

Invasive species like the primrose spreading across Wagamons Pond can outcompete native species for sunlight, nutrients, and space, upsetting the ecological balance that local plants and animals rely on. As native species decline, entire food webs can unravel, leading to fewer fish, reduced biodiversity, and declining water quality.

For locals, that means fewer recreational opportunities, potential increases in pests, and in some cases, lower property values. Healthy native ecosystems don't just support wildlife — they also filter water, stabilize soil, and help communities manage floods more naturally. Similar issues have been reported elsewhere, like when invasive plants clogged Florida's waterways, threatening both local fisheries and drinking water sources.

What's being done about invasives?

"In an email to the community, DNREC said it has a treatment plan in place, including herbicide applications scheduled for the coming weeks," wrote Coast TV. Though the agency was realistic in their timeline that it may take years to reach a "desirable level of control."

Once established, invasives are incredibly challenging to remove. The best way to prevent situations like this, where invasive species grow uncontrollably and can invade public and wild spaces, is to identify and remove invasive species in your own backyard. Community efforts to educate on, identify, and remove invasives prove very effective in protecting local biodiversity.

