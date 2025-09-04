Landscaping experts share 'friendly reminder' after discovering troubling scene on side of road: 'It's sad to see'

Landscapers love using mulch — but did you know that using too much can actually kill trees?

The Amherst Public Shade Tree Committee, a Massachusetts environmental group, tried to spread the word about this practice, known as "volcano mulching," in a post on its Facebook page.

"Your friendly reminder to not pile mulch onto the bark of the tree," the group wrote. It attached a picture that shows a mature tree with mulch heaped all around it doing a good impression of Mount St. Helens or Mount Etna.

"Ever wonder why parking lot trees are always young?" the poster asked. "Because they constantly get volcano mulched & die."

These tree defenders are spot on. While mulch can help block weeds and keep water in, too much of it can slowly suffocate trees that are otherwise perfectly healthy.

Without enough oxygen, trees become vulnerable to pests, disease, and root problems, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Piling up such large amounts of mulch is a massive waste of money, too. Gardening supplies are not always cheap, and excessive mulching can really break the bank, all while causing more harm than good.

The NALP recommends a "3x3" rule: only apply a three-inch layer of mulch, and keep it at least three inches away from the bark of the tree. In the end, it should look like a donut, not a volcano.

This way, trees can have the best shot at living healthy lives and offering their shelter, food, and cleaner air to the entire ecosystem.

In a similar vein, minimizing lawn care is a good way to save money and keep your yard green. Try native grasses to cut down watering and maintenance needs, and steer clear of expensive pest and weed killers that contain dangerous chemicals. Mulching is cheaper and safer to control weeds — just be mindful of how much you use.

Other concerned locals chimed in on the group's post.

"The trees are sending out roots higher up on the trunk for survival," one commenter explained.

"It's sad to see but important information for everyone!" another added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



