Yard care expert issues warning on harmful impacts of growing trend in landscaping: 'Just say no'

As Adam (@mono_wai) mentioned in his TikTok video, springtime means more people will be adding mulch to their trees, but some overdo it. When tempted to create a huge mulch mound or "volcano," he wants you to "just say no!"

The TikTok starts with Adam lying on the grass with his cute dog fluttering around. Despite his chilled-out appearance, he has a direct and important message for everyone: "We don't need more tree volcanoes!"

One extreme mulch case caused a tree to be dubbed "Mt. Vesuvius" due to dirt and mulch piled up to 4 feet high.

As the video pans to the tree, it zooms in on a mound of organic mulch surrounding the bark. Mulch adds nutrients, retains moisture, suppresses weeds, and protects roots from extreme temperatures. While a much better option than landscape fabric, mulching can be destructive with the wrong application method.

When piled against the trunk, it may cause rot, block water and sun from reaching the roots, and provide a hiding place for destructive rodents called voles. A rotten and weak trunk makes it easier for insects and pathogens to invade and cause premature death.

Someone asked what Adam meant by "make a little well." He responded: "Put the mulch around and hollow out the middle instead of mounding in the middle. More donut, less mountain." In other words, the volcano method uses too much material, which wastes money.

There's more economic loss from removal — between $200 and $2,000, according to This Old House — and potential damage if the tree falls over. The local ecosystem would also suffer. One healthy tree supplies oxygen, absorbs carbon from the air, and houses various creatures, including pollinators. While gardening, expand your harvest with fruit trees, thus adding to food self-sufficiency.

Proper mulching is the first step in upgrading to a thriving natural lawn or garden. It lets you control weeds without chemicals and enjoy inexpensive organic fertilization. Enjoy the presence of pollinators that keep the food chain and the biodiversity of your yard strong.

Healthy native trees are a perfect addition to other lawn upgrades, such as buffalo grass, wild ginger ground cover, and xeriscaping. Conserve water and produce more resilient plants during unpredictable weather events related to an overheating climate.

Adam's laid-back tree-saving approach didn't go unnoticed. One commenter remarked: "The public service announcement from the lying position is so funny to me."

