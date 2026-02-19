Onlooker captures moment ominous creatures appear during scuba diving expedition: 'Showing a bit of aggression'

"As amazing as this experience would be, I know I'd be too freaked out to really enjoy it."

A Reddit Post from last year showed a video of scuba divers and sharks swimming around the same reef.

The short clip in the Reddit post was mesmerizing, with at least a dozen divers moving around and two tiger sharks maneuvering through the water. The clever post title read, "Sharks swim peacefully on a reef infested with divers."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The funny title highlights the fact that this environment is the sharks' natural habitat, and the humans are the ones out of place. However, everyone seems to be meandering about peacefully, for the most part.

Tiger sharks aren't always this easygoing and can be dangerous to be around. However, some recent footage has shown them being calm during close encounters with humans and pets.

One Instagram post from last month showed a golden doodle walk right up to a tiger shark in the water and nearly boop noses. These sharks seem to be venturing closer and closer to people, with another sighting reported in Waimea Bay on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, in the middle of January.

Even though there are instances of tiger sharks being docile, they're still wild animals that can cause serious harm if you get too close.

Commenters on the Reddit post were quick to point out that the sharks might not be as relaxed as they look.

One person wrote, "That one tiger is showing a bit of aggression with the pectoral fins pointed down."

Other people expressed their love for the post's title and highlighted that it's not a good idea to enter a shark's space like this.

Someone wrote, "They're supposed to be there and we're not, period."

And other commenters said the situation was too scary for them, whether or not the sharks looked aggressive.

A commenter said, "As amazing as this experience would be, I know I'd be too freaked out to really enjoy it."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.