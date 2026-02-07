Drone footage shows heart-stopping encounter between shark and dog at popular beach: 'To my complete surprise'

"We all know what lives in the ocean."

Drone footage captured a terrifying encounter between a golden doodle and a tiger shark in Western Australia. Surfer magazine reported that a shark came dangerously close to the dog, scaring the pup's owner and the videographer who happened to catch the incident on camera.

What's happening?

Ocean enthusiast and marine life photographer Lexo Aveleyra (@seenbylexo) recorded the heart-stopping moment. Olive was playing in the shallow water when a shark approached. "To my complete surprise, the shark went in to investigate a beautiful [golden doodle] named Olive, who had done the same," Lexo wrote.

Thankfully, the animals came nose to nose without the situation escalating. For Olive's owner, Sascha, the scene was shocking. Tiger sharks are present in Australia's waters year-round, with Surfer noting that "steady shark activity is no surprise."

Whether or not they're used to shark activity, it's important for beachgoers to exercise caution.

"Signs or no signs, awareness is what matters," Lexo said. "We all know what lives in the ocean. Respect nature, stay alert, and always take precautions."

Why is this shark encounter important?

Luckily, no humans or animals were injured during this harrowing incident. However, the footage does raise a key point about wildlife encounters. Developments along coastlines have allowed humans to encroach into wild areas that are home to a variety of species. This can lead to an increase in human-wildlife encounters, some of which aren't as friendly.

When you swim in the ocean, you are entering the home of a diverse set of marine life. Even unprovoked situations, like the encounter between the golden doodle and tiger shark, can lead to violent attacks. When wild animals are spooked or caught off guard, they naturally react to protect themselves.

"As human-wildlife conflicts increase due to sprawling human populations and resource shortages caused by climate change, such outcomes may become all too common and ultimately hinder conservation efforts long term," the BBC reported.

What's being done about human-wildlife interactions?

Viral encounters such as this one help spread awareness and instill a respect for wildlife. When exploring any outdoor area, it's vital to follow guidelines and maintain a safe distance from wild animals.

By staying alert and observing wildlife in their natural habitats, you can protect these species without endangering yourself or animals.

