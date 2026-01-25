Officials issue warning after shark is sighted off beloved US beach: 'Call 911 immediately'

There are a few short-term steps you can take for your personal safety.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety Department issued a shark warning last month for Waimea Bay on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

What's happening?

According to the department's HNL Alert, the shark sighting happened on Dec. 29 and was "confirmed by Ocean Safety Lifeguards or another reliable source." The shark was reportedly 6 feet long, and signs were posted accordingly.

Earlier in 2025, there were two confirmed shark sightings at Nanakuli Beach. A shark also attacked a lifeguard while he was surfing in Hanalei Bay.

While shark attacks are still rare, there are a few reasons why sharks have been swimming closer to coastlines.

Why can shark sightings be concerning?

Green Matters brought up several explanations for why sharks are moving closer inland. Some are as simple as younger sharks veering off course and loving warmer water.

Other explanations include how sharks are losing their habitats because of the planet's changing climate. Rising water temperatures have expanded sharks' swimming range, which may seem scary for some people.

Sharks aren't inherently dangerous, though. And they don't necessarily mistake people for other animal species. In a University of Hawaiʻi News article, marine biology researcher Carl Meyer busted those myths and others about sharks.

Meyer explained that sharks have an idea of what size their usual prey is and what movements it makes — similar to how a dog sniffs objects in its path, tiger sharks will investigate things that aren't prey. They assess whether something has the qualities of a prey animal; if it doesn't, the shark moves on.

In other words, as Meyer said: "When sharks bite humans, it's likely because people in the water have size and movement characteristics that make sharks view them as potential prey."

Understanding how sharks behave can make it easier to stay safer around them and protect their space.

After all, the World Wildlife Fund stated that sharks are important to maintaining thriving marine ecosystems. When shark numbers drop, people can lose their livelihoods, food sources, and ability to travel. Creating a better world for sharks also creates a better world for people.

What's being done about shark sightings?

There are a few short-term steps you can take for your personal safety.

The HNL Alert advised: "If you see or encounter a shark, notify Ocean Safety personnel or call 911 immediately."

If you live in the city of Honolulu or Honolulu County, you can make a free account with HNL Alert to receive emergency alerts.

When you're at the beach, be aware of your surroundings. Look for any important signage, and follow all warnings.

Otherwise, conservation efforts are in progress. Organizations such as the WWF are working hard to protect these incredible creatures, and in Papua New Guinea, researchers are tracking the return of the sailback houndshark.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.