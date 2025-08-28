Officials roll out major campaign to crack down on illegal fishing practices — here's what's happening

A province in Vietnam is launching a new campaign to crack down on illegal fishing operations throughout the region. And it could help protect one of the country's most valuable industries.

As Vietnam Plus reported, the Lam Dong Border Guard Command is stepping up its efforts to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Its campaign kicked off on August 18 and will run until the European Commission conducts its fifth inspection visit in Vietnam later this year.

The EC issued Vietnam a "yellow card" in 2017 for failing to adequately combat illegal fishing. This acted as a warning to the Southeast Asian country regarding the governance of its fishing industry. To ensure compliance, the Lam Dong Border Guard Command will implement stricter measures. This includes mandatory full inspections of all fishing vessels, expanded use of vessel monitoring systems, more comprehensive patrols, and detailed public awareness campaigns.

According to a recent study, Vietnam's fishing industry recorded an export value of over $11 billion in 2023, ranking as the world's third-largest. The inability to correct its illegal fishing issue could lead to a ban on all seafood exports. This would deal a massive blow to Vietnam's economy and its workforce, which is heavily dependent on the industry for survival.

The country's marine fisheries were estimated to have employed around 4.5 million people in 2022. Processing and export jobs also added an additional 300,000 positions. However, as the industry faces challenges with illegal fishing operations and the threat of an export ban from the EC, hundreds of thousands of people could lose their jobs and jeopardize their financial security.

As NOAA Fisheries noted, IUU fishing can encompass a range of questionable practices that threaten the viability of legitimate fishing operations. These practices include fishing without a license, failing to report catches, and fishing in closed areas or during closed seasons.

In addition to its devastating economic consequences, IUU fishing can also harm marine ecosystems by threatening food security and depleting fish stocks. This not only reduces marine biodiversity but also damages sensitive habitats such as coral reefs, which are crucial to the ocean's overall health.

