Authorities issue warning after making heartbreaking discovery in illegal fishing net: 'At risk'

A dead Irrawaddy dolphin was found off the coast of Kuala Kedah, signaling a troubling trend for the marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

According to Free Malaysia Today, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency found the Irrawaddy dolphin carcass tangled in an illegal fishing net in late June, roughly 1.1 nautical miles from the Kuala Kedah estuary.

Kuala Kedah maritime director Noor Azreyanti Ishak explained, "This type of net is banned under the Fisheries Act 1985 because of its non-selective nature. It not only traps rays and young fish but also endangers protected marine species such as the Irrawaddy dolphin."

The fishing net, left behind by fishermen trying to catch rays illegally, is estimated to be worth about $475 (RM2,000). According to Ishak via FMT, it's the sixth net confiscation she's made this year.

Why are these dolphins important?

Ishak said, "If this activity continues unchecked, not only will rays disappear, but other marine species dependent on the food chain will be at risk." This includes the Irrawaddy dolphin.

While local economies rely on the fish caught off the coast, they also rely on these adorable dolphins for tourism. Furthermore, they're considered sacred to some communities. Their disappearance would have a profound economic and spiritual impact on the people in the region.

The dolphin is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List. As apex predators, these dolphins are essential to oceanic ecosystems too. Without them, fish populations could grow out of control. When fish species grow out of control, they can harm aquatic vegetation, destroying habitats and food sources for many species.

Both illegal fishing and ocean littering contribute to this problem. Even though fishermen may not be targeting the dolphins, their recklessness is hurting them. The illegal nets can trap animals, but if they don't, they still become plastic pollution, harming the health of aquatic animals. Either way, they're a danger to the environment.

The Earth needs every species to stay balanced. Without robust biodiversity, climate change can worsen. This could mean extreme weather, food and water scarcity, and widespread disease. Every species, especially ones like the Irrawaddy dolphin, is needed to preserve the planet's biodiversity.

What's being done to help the dolphins?

The MMEA is ramping up efforts to stop this illegal fishing and remove nets from the water. They're also trying to educate local coastal communities on the importance of marine biodiversity.

These animals are crucial to the planet's health, as well as to many of these communities, so they must be protected. People are encouraged to report any suspicious fishing activity to authorities.

