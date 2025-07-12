New report warns of dual crisis threatening food security: 'This has contributed significantly to alarming food price inflation'

The report urges a "multi-faceted approach" to prevent the crisis from worsening.

A new report has revealed the devastating impact of rising global temperatures on Nigeria's food security.

What's happening?

As the planet continues to overheat, agricultural production in the country has struggled, resulting in severe food shortages and skyrocketing prices.

News Central reviewed the findings of a recent study analyzing the current food crisis in Nigeria.

Titled "Nigeria's Food Security Under Siege: Climate Change, Conflict, and the Collapse of Agricultural Resilience," the report from SB Morgen Intelligence (SBM) underscores the widespread impact of extreme weather on the nation's economy and agricultural productivity.

A variety of factors, including extreme floods, increasing desertification, and farmer-herder conflicts, have caused food prices to dramatically increase, leaving millions of Nigerians food insecure.

"This has contributed significantly to alarming food price inflation and a drastic increase in food-insecure Nigerians, with figures reaching 100 million in the first quarter of 2024," reported News Central.

"The climate crisis is fundamentally altering Nigeria's environmental landscape, directly impinging upon agricultural productivity," it continued.

Why is this new report important?

The new report shows a clear connection between the changing climate and agricultural yields.

According to the findings, northern Nigeria has lost over 350,000 hectares of arable land on a yearly basis. On top of that, extreme floods have devastated parts of the country, impacting 1.2 million people and wiping out 180,000 cultivated farmlands.

As extreme weather continues to destroy agricultural yields, vulnerable communities face food insecurity and malnutrition.

More intense droughts and floods are a direct consequence of rising global temperatures. As countries continue to rely on dirty energy, they emit harmful gases into the atmosphere that exacerbate extreme weather.

What's being done about food insecurity caused by extreme weather?

The report urges the Nigerian government to adopt a "multi-faceted approach" to prevent the food and climate crisis from worsening.

Some of the potential next steps discussed in the report were "implementing and scaling up climate-smart agriculture programmes, focusing on drought-resistant and early-maturing crop varieties, and significantly investing in irrigation infrastructure," per News Central.

On an individual basis, you can help mitigate the daily impact of rising food prices by shopping smarter at the grocery store. With some simple planning, you can save money on groceries.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.