Officials enact new law with major impact on fishing industry: 'Strict enforcement protects law-abiding operators'

An African nation has enacted a policy to curb illegal fishing and ensure the sustainability of the fishing industry for years to come.

As New Era Live reported, Namibia has reduced its bycatch limit from 5% to 2% in an effort to protect marine life. The government has also opted to increase penalties to deter violators.

Bycatch limits are the maximum amounts of species that can be caught unintentionally during fishing operations. These limits are often designed to minimize the impact of fishing on vulnerable populations and ecosystems.

The newly enacted policy follows a number of highly publicized hauls of sardines in Namibia that sparked heated debate regarding revenue losses. Some suspect that illegal fishing operations have been targeting sardine populations along the coast.

The fishing industry is a major component of the economy in the Southern African country, especially for communities such as Walvis Bay. The Erongo Regional Council estimates that fishing is responsible for over 6% of the country's gross domestic product. And with around 14,000 people employed in the industry, many families are dependent on the waters of the Atlantic Ocean for their survival.

Walvis Bay Business Chamber chairperson Johny Johnson Doeseb applauded the new policy and its potential to benefit the region in the long run.

"By setting a lower threshold, the government is showing real commitment to protecting marine resources, creating jobs, and ensuring long-term industry sustainability," Doeseb said, per New Era Live.

Fishing bans, while intended to protect fish populations and promote sustainability, can face criticism because of negative economic impacts. There is also the possibility of unintended consequences, such as an increase in illegal fishing operations to work around tightened restrictions.

For many residents in Namibia, however, the policy has been a welcome addition.

"Strict enforcement protects law-abiding operators from those who exploit loopholes," Doeseb added. "We support these reforms and will work with the government to ensure Namibia's fisheries remain a model for responsible and sustainable management."

