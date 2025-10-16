US officials make extraordinary change to hunting laws: 'Long overdue'

Vermont lawmakers passed Act 47 this legislative session, bringing sweeping changes to wildlife protection that will help preserve the state's natural heritage for future generations.

As The Newport Daily Express reported, the new law significantly strengthens penalties for hunting violations. It introduces groundbreaking protections for reptiles and amphibians, ensuring healthier ecosystems and better recreational opportunities for local communities.

The legislation doubles maximum fines for wildlife violations from $1,000 to $2,000 and adds potential jail time of up to 60 days for first offenses. Second violations carry $5,000 fines and possible incarceration of up to 180 days. These stricter penalties apply to poaching deer, bear, moose, and wild turkeys, as well as violations involving threatened or endangered species.

"These changes are long overdue," said Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jason Batchelder, per the Express. "Vermont's wildlife violation penalties have remained unchanged since 2015."

One of the law's most significant achievements addresses a critical gap in wildlife protection: Starting Jan. 1, 2027, the state will prohibit the intentional killing, collecting, or harassing of reptiles and amphibians unless authorized by the Fish and Wildlife Commissioner.

This new protection addresses the alarming nationwide decline of these animals, which play vital roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems that support outdoor recreation and local biodiversity.

"These animals will now be protected in Vermont, helping to protect and restore the state's biodiversity," the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators noted on its website.

The act also bans the sale, import, and possession of pond slider turtles acquired after July 1, 2024, protecting native species. Similar wildlife protection measures have gained momentum across the country in recent years, with states recognizing that preserving natural habitats ensures future generations can enjoy the outdoors.

Act 47 includes provisions that expand access to outdoor recreation, too. People with developmental disabilities can now receive free permanent fishing licenses, while a new three-day Labor Day weekend fishing pass allows families to enjoy Vermont's waterways together.

While some may be concerned that the reptile and amphibian ban negatively impacts researchers and educational institutions studying these species, the law addresses these concerns by allowing the Commissioner to establish permitting systems for scientific and educational purposes, ensuring legitimate research can continue.

"While its name may suggest minor edits, the law includes a landmark provision," Wildlife for Us All wrote on its website, emphasizing the bill's importance for conservation efforts.

