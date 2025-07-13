Officials impose ban on sale of popular pet available at most major retailers: 'Can also transfer diseases and parasites'

"Just keep taking good care of your pet and never release it into the wild."

Vermont has passed a proactive bill that aims to limit the spread of an invasive species that has threatened vulnerable species in the state.

On June 5, Vermont Governor Phil Scott signed Act 47 of H.231 into law. The legislation prohibits the sale and possession of pond sliders, a non-native turtle species that poses a threat to native turtle populations when released into the wild. The turtle species has become a popular find in many pet stores in the state.

Pond slider turtles, such as red-eared slider turtles, have become a very popular choice as pets in many parts of the country. However, they can be detrimental to pond ecosystems and even pose health risks.

They are considered an invasive species in many areas and can outcompete native turtles for resources such as food and basking spots. Additionally, they can carry and transmit diseases like Salmonella, which can be harmful to humans and other animals.

Luke Groff, herpetologist with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, applauded the newly signed law. "This is very good news for our native turtles. Pond sliders can outcompete native turtles and cause them to have smaller body sizes, slower growth rates and higher mortality rates," Groff said.

Groff added, "Sliders can also transfer diseases and parasites to native turtles. Ultimately, these impacts can result in population declines for our native species."

Native to the central and southeastern United States, pond sliders have been introduced to many other parts of the world through the pet trade. Thanks to legislation like H.231, Vermont has started to fight back against the rise of harmful invasive species by attacking the main source of their spread.

While pond slider turtles will no longer be able to be sold or purchased in Vermont, people will still be able to own the animals that are already in their possession.

But Groff offered up one piece of advice. "If you have a pet slider already, you do not need to do anything different," added Groff. "Just keep taking good care of your pet and never release it into the wild."

