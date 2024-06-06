Country loses last remaining glacier as its shrinkage forced scientists to reclassify it: 'The first one to lose them in modern times'

Their loss is a poignant reminder of how rising global temperatures are disrupting the fabric of life on Earth.

Venezuela just lost its last glacier, making it likely the first country to wave goodbye to these icy wonders in modern times, according to The Guardian.

As the Earth continues to overheat due to human activity, this loss sends a chilling message about what's in store for communities worldwide.

What's happening?

Scientists were unable to monitor Venezuela's Humboldt Glacier for a few years due to political turmoil in the country. Recent assessments found it melted much faster than expected. Shrinking down to an area of less than 5 acres, it was reclassified from a glacier to an ice field.

"Other countries lost their glaciers several decades ago after the end of the Little Ice Age, but Venezuela is arguably the first one to lose them in modern times," said Maximiliano Herrera, a climatologist and weather historian.

Why is the Humboldt Glacier situation concerning?

Venezuela is thought to be the first country to lose all its glaciers in modern times, serving as a disturbing preview of what's to come elsewhere if the Earth keeps heating up.

Indonesia, Mexico, and Slovenia are next in line to become glacier-free. Many countries have experienced record-high heat in recent months, which is accelerating glacier loss.

When glaciers disappear, it impacts everything from water supply to cultural identity in mountain regions. Glaciers provide unique microbial habitats and environments of significant cultural value to local communities.

Their loss is a poignant reminder of how rising global temperatures are disrupting the fabric of life on Earth — and why urgent action is needed to protect these vital ecosystems for current and future generations.

What's being done about the Humboldt Glacier?

In a last-ditch effort to save the Humboldt Glacier, the Venezuelan government installed a thermal blanket to try to prevent further melting. But experts say this is likely an exercise in futility.

The most impactful thing we can do is take steps in our own lives to reduce the dirty gases that are causing our planet to overheat. Simple changes like eating less meat, composting food scraps, and conserving energy at home all add up.

Supporting policies and leaders that prioritize climate action is also key. The more people demand solutions, the more pressure there will be on governments and corporations to make the big systemic changes we need.

The loss of Venezuela's last glacier is devastating. But if we let it fuel us to act with renewed urgency, there's still hope. By working together to reduce pollution, we can preserve the glaciers — and the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage — we still have left.

