Residents puzzled after thousands of mysterious blue creatures wash up on California beaches: 'I've never seen something like that before'

The issue is of some concern to scientists.

Thousands of blue, jellyfish-like creatures have been found on beaches in California recently, puzzling beachgoers and concerning climate scientists.

What's happening?

Velella velella, also known as "by-the-wind-sailors," have been washing up on beaches in California in unusual numbers.

According to KQED, one beachgoer said: "There were thousands of dead jellyfish all over the beach. … I've never seen something like that before."

These sea creatures aren't necessarily uncommon in the region, as they routinely show up during late spring and early summer to eat the plankton that increases at that time. However, how often people are seeing them washed up on beaches now is of some concern to climate scientists.

Though there is still a lack of concrete evidence, there is circumstantial evidence that the rising temperatures of the sea surface caused by pollution and other human activity have increased how often and how many V. velella are stranded onshore.

Why are rising sea temperatures concerning?

As rising sea temperatures continue increasing, the results can be deadly not only for marine life but also for humans.

Warmer sea temperatures can increase the risk of more powerful and frequent extreme weather events occurring, such as hurricanes, which lead to flooding, property destruction, injuries, and even death in communities affected by them.

Warmer oceans are also linked to higher levels of domoic acid, a toxin that can make people and marine life ill when ingested. If animals or humans consume enough, it can lead to domoic acid poisoning, which in humans can result in abdominal cramps, vomiting, difficulty breathing, and seizures.

Rising sea temperatures can result in coral bleaching, a decrease in fish, and the loss of marine life.

What's being done about rising sea temperatures?

There are several ways to help mitigate this damage.

Reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere from landfills and dirty energy is among the most vital. More companies and individuals switching to renewable energy sources, recycling, and using less plastic can reduce harmful carbon pollution.

Conservation work can help achieve this, too. Protecting, managing, and restoring coastal and marine ecosystems can make marine life more resilient in the face of warmer temperatures.

Further scientific research can help, as the more researchers know about how warmer temperatures affect marine life of all kinds, the better they will be able to understand how to devise strategies for mitigation and adaptation.

