Man arrested after brutal attack on sea lion at California beach: 'It is a crime'

A man in Ventura, California, was recently arrested after he attacked a beached sea lion, as this post on Instagram showed.

According to a Ventura Police Department release, a department employee monitoring cameras saw the man, identified as Christopher Hurtado, pick up a large stick, approach the sea lion, and begin striking it.

The police department quickly dispatched officers to the scene, and Hurtado attempted to run. However, he was apprehended and booked on counts of felony animal cruelty and violation of federal laws protecting marine mammals.

Officers also found suspected methamphetamine on Hurtado when they arrested him, leading to a count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

California State Parks officers arrived to assist with the sea lion, and they, in turn, reported the matter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement.

Assistant Director Greg Busch with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement said in the police department's statement about the incident, "It is a crime under the Marine Mammal Protection Act to intentionally harass or injure sea lions."

The beached sea lion was suffering from domoic acid poisoning at the time of the attack. Domoic acid is a toxin found in algae that can be harmful to mammals when consumed, and a recent outbreak of domoic acid poisoning in the area has affected at least 50 sea lions.

An Instagram user commented on a post about the incident, "What the actual F is wrong with people. Does it make that person feel like a tough guy?"

State and federal law protects marine mammals such as sea lions, and the public should do its part to ensure any wildlife they encounter stays safe. If you come across a beached sea lion or other marine animal, don't harass, move, touch, or feed it.

Leaving wild animals to themselves ensures dangerous animal-human encounters are avoided, which helps humans and animals and preserves the natural environment and local ecosystems.

Sea lions, in particular, are vital because they can serve as indicators of how healthy their natural environment is, as the Environmental Literacy Council explained. Changes in sea lion behavior, populations, and health can alert humans to issues such as pollution changing the sea lions' habitat.

If you come across a beached sea lion or other marine animal, call your area's rescue hotline to report it so authorities can aid the animal.

