Hiker shares troubling image after finding disturbing object tucked in forest rocks: 'Let's all do better'

After coming across a faux pas in the woods, a Redditor posted a PSA for all recreational smokers.

They shared a photo of a vape pen discarded among mossy rocks after a fellow enthusiast went to one of their favorite smoke spots. Calling out all "littering stoners," the caption said, "Let's all do better, but I got you this time friend."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Vape pens aren't being disposed of properly, and they're causing massive issues. From damaging tires and clogging toilets to harming wildlife and littering public spaces, they're creating chaos in their wake.

Because of their composition of mixed materials — including lithium batteries, which are known to overheat and spontaneously combust — these devices need to be properly disposed of with other e-waste. Otherwise, they end up sitting in landfills, creating fire hazards, and releasing even more harmful chemicals along with the already worrisome amounts of carbon and methane these sites produce.

Plastic is another main component, only adding to the single-use plastic problem we already face. Plastic is made from dirty energy sources and can take hundreds of years to fully degrade, creating microplastics along the way. These tiny pieces are invading our bodies, producing an alarming amount of health risks, and studies are ongoing.

Per the United Nations, 46% of plastic waste is landfilled. According to Environment America, 4.5 vapes are thrown out every single second in the United States. The Guardian reported that in the United Kingdom, it's more than double that.

On top of contributing to the warming climate, vaping comes with serious health risks, both short- and long-term. While the claim is that vaping is healthier than traditional smoking, the jury is still out. In fact, Johns Hopkins University researchers discovered thousands of unknown chemicals in e-cigarettes that are yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted there has been an outbreak of lung injuries associated with vaping products.

The woodland find conjured spirited conversation.

"Good on you," one person wrote. "Take after the planet, friends. It's the only one we will have for a while."

"I blame single use plastic packaging that is way too common in the industry. Everything should be cardboard and paper packaging," another vented.

"Educating people about the environmental impact of littering can lead to more responsible behavior and cleaner communities. Encouraging proper disposal of waste, including cannabis-related litter, and supporting sustainable practices in the cannabis industry are great steps forward," a third commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.