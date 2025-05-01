Maintenance worker shares jaw-dropping photo of strange toilet blockage: 'Could not get that thing out'

A plumber encountered a rather unusual toilet clog and had to share it with the r/maintenance community.

"Saw the post about a vape pen stuck in the toilet trap," wrote the original poster. "Had the same exact thing happen today. Could not get that thing out."

The OP then showed a few pictures of the culprit.

Vaping itself has a host of health repercussions. The CDC has warnings that, in addition to the usual addictive challenges of nicotine, vaping introduces cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead, and volatile organic compounds into the body.

E-waste is a massive issue, caused in no small part by vapes that are marketed as disposable. The vast majority of teens toss them in the trash, and only 8% send them for electronic recycling, according to a study from Truth Initiative.

Manufacturers aren't making their products especially recyclable, either. Vape pens have been the source of driving hazards, litter in natural areas, and dangers for wildlife.

Lithium-ion batteries use especially toxic chemicals that, if left in a landfill or in a natural habitat, can cause quite a bit of damage. One study showed that a single drop of a PFAS chemical found in batteries in a body of water the size of a swimming pool could severely damage animal nervous systems.

Meanwhile, microplastics can be shed from the casing. As they flow into waterways, microplastics invariably end up in the fish we catch, which can lead to endocrine, reproductive, and immune problems after we eat them.

Reddit users were exasperated at the vape found in the toilet, but it's unfortunately not an uncommon issue.

"I've had several vapes and poopourri bottles get stuck in toilets," said one community member.

"Vac'd out some lift stations today, found a vape pen," said another. "I guess some brands are flushable."

