Driver stunned after uncovering bizarre damage on rental car: 'Should be a criminal offense'

A confused driver shared an image of the damaged tire on their rental car on Reddit and received an answer to the mystery, "What could possibly cause this type of damage?"

In the r/tires subreddit, the OP shared the image, showing a seemingly gouged out and possibly singed or melted large hole in their tire.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Utterly confused, they found answers from their fellow Redditors, who concluded it was likely caused by a disposable vape pen.

"I've seen this a couple times and it looks like a disposable vape pen," one person responded. "Those things are tire killers," they added, noting that people have a tendency to litter them without a thought.

Another said: "Littering those vapes containing a dangerous battery should be a criminal offense when caught. It's damaging the environment, the infrastructures, and private property."

"The litter from disposable vapes is crazy yet us tire shops have to pay waste and disposal tax," someone else shared.

Vape pens have grown in popularity as an alternative to smoking, but the side effects are just as if not more insidious than traditional cigarette smoking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that vapes contain additional dangers from heavy metals such as nickel, tin, and lead as well as volatile organic compounds, and the flavors have been linked to lung disease.

And the disposable nature of them is being taken too literally, as they are generating tons of waste. "The number of discarded disposable vapes accounts for around 10 tonnes [11 tons] of lithium being sent to landfill or waste incinerators each year — enough of the metal to make batteries for 1,200 electric cars," Sky News reported.

As the commenter pointed out, the lithium batteries used in disposable vapes contain toxic chemicals that can leach into soil and the water supply. They also pose a fire risk, often during charging, as they can explode and spark flames, which would explain the burned look of the tire.

Disposable vape pens and cartridges aren't just popping people's tires; they're also ending up in people's yards and being mistaken for food and possibly ingested by wildlife.

As for the OP, they said the rental agency was "understanding," especially after they miraculously drove on it for three days and the tire never lost air.

